ING Groep NV Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 352.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,815 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $37,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.5% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

