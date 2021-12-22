ING Groep NV Has $17.88 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1,533.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 156,352 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.13% of Citrix Systems worth $17,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

