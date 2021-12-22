ING Groep NV Has $25.82 Million Stock Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 3.04% of Zogenix worth $25,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 19.1% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zogenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $855.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.95.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

