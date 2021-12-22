ING Groep NV Has $27.27 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 36,204 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 205,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR stock opened at $313.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

