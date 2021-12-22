ING Groep NV Has $28.37 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 165.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 90,189 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 245.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $113,777,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.22 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $155.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

