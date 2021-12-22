ING Groep NV Has $39.51 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $390.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.