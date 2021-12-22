ING Groep NV Has $62.50 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 147.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,442 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,265 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $62,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com stock opened at $252.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,527 shares of company stock valued at $143,314,854 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

