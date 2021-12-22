ING Groep NV Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.9% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intel were worth $71,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $206.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.