ING Groep NV Invests $18.07 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,114,000 after buying an additional 58,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $210.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of -223.73 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,795 shares of company stock valued at $18,299,643 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

