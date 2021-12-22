ING Groep NV Makes New $22.49 Million Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,485,000. ING Groep NV owned about 0.06% of Spotify Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 153.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 178.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE SPOT opened at $238.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.88. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPOT. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.