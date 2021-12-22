ING Groep NV Purchases 6,114 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.35% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $23,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.86. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.46 and a 52-week high of $112.65.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

