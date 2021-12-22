ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 75,000 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,163,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.07% of Wayfair as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.43.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $403,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 104,236 shares of company stock worth $26,174,284. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of W opened at $204.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.23 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

