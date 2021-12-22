ING Groep NV Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,080 shares of company stock valued at $486,656,160 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,884.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,908.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2,779.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.