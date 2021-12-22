Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.6 days.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69.

IVREF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

