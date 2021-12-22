Insider Buying: Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) President Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) President Max Munn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Max Munn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Max Munn acquired 10,000 shares of Applied UV stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00.

NASDAQ AUVI traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. 893,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,952. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. Applied UV, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 71.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied UV, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied UV by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied UV by 32.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

