Insider Buying: Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AUB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. 205,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,617. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 209,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 110.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.