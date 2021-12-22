Insider Buying: CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director Purchases 5,426 Shares of Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CECE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 57,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,991. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $220.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

