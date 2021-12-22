Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Buys 49,801 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Fredrik Widlund bought 49,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £103,088.07 ($136,197.74).

LON CLI opened at GBX 213 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £867.75 million and a P/E ratio of 13.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 215.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 234.51. CLS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 199.40 ($2.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLI shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.63) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.83) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.63) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

