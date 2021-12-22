Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $23,436.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08.
- On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $322,480.73.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,382,257.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308,600.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $777,148.84.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $866,883.64.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,906.30.
CRCT traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 166,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,782. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47.
CRCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $47,612,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $45,576,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $33,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
