Insider Buying: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Martha Brooks purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $190,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JBL traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

