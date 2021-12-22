Insider Buying: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Buys 877 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Diego Rotsztain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Diego Rotsztain purchased 1,214 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.28.

SNEX traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $60.17. 31,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

