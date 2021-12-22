Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys 4,300 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,546.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $62,872.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $17,323.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,655.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $63,243.84.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $25,957.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,762. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $181.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.66.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 57.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

