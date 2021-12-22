Insider Selling: AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Sells 36,645 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hamza Suria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Hamza Suria sold 14,302 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $500,570.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,184,032.26.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00.

Shares of ANAB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 142,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,524. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $997.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.57 and a beta of 0.14.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

