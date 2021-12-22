Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Sells 3,687 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $32,371.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark George Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $34,986.80.

On Saturday, September 25th, Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $72,910.34.

BB traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,514,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,990,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.28. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.25.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

