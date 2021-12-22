Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells 2,957 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.64.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

