Insider Selling: Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.33. 137,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.43. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,218,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after buying an additional 62,928 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after buying an additional 115,522 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

