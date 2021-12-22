Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $1,632,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.94. 360,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,365. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after acquiring an additional 831,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 248.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in eXp World by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.