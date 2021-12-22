Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $189,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $80,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $347,760.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. 853,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.87. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $394,163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth about $659,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth about $5,511,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth about $6,030,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth about $3,674,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

