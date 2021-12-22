Insider Selling: Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Forestar Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.37. 35,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,763. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 120.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Forestar Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

