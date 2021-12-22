Insider Selling: Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Forestar Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.37. 35,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,763. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.92.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FOR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
