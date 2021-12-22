Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nutanix alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15.

NTNX stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Nutanix by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTNX shares. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.