Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells 46,285 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $1,049,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,159,439.25.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,484,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,048,260. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $123.50.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $34,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

