Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $482,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Nagel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $460,440.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $489,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $469,080.00.

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.86. 634,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,619. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 30.1% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,404,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,821 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Redfin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,111 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 45.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Redfin by 10.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,730,000 after acquiring an additional 254,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.