Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells 345 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.78. The company had a trading volume of 551,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,494. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Seagen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $181,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Seagen by 2.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Seagen by 7.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

