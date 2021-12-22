Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells 345 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.78. The company had a trading volume of 551,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,494. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 0.78.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Seagen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $181,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Seagen by 2.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Seagen by 7.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
