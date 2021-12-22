Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells 1,396 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $48,008.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $220,703.04.

On Friday, December 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 1,417 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $47,965.45.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,286,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,110. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

