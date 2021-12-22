Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pierre Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Pierre Legault sold 20,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $420,200.00.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. 803,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,787. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.48. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after buying an additional 2,322,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after acquiring an additional 842,389 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,144,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 660,654 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 590,927 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 516,961 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

