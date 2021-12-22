Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TWLO traded down $8.15 on Wednesday, reaching $268.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,934. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.00 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.04. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Twilio by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Twilio by 5.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

