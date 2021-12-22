Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Sells 2,521 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PATH traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.16. 3,270,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

