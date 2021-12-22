Insider Selling: United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Insider Sells 454 Shares of Stock

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 454 shares of United Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $14,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 8,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBOH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 110.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

