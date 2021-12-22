Insider Selling: Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) CFO Sells 5,497 Shares of Stock

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) CFO Robert E. Gagnon sold 5,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $12,478.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VSTM remained flat at $$2.28 on Wednesday. 1,079,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,370. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%. On average, analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verastem by 154.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after buying an additional 4,335,841 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Verastem by 32.7% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,000 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the third quarter worth about $8,701,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,482,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,888,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

