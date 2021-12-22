Insider Selling: Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) COO Sells 10,994 Shares of Stock

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) COO Dan Paterson sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $24,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VSTM stock remained flat at $$2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,079,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.67. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burrage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $2,872,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $4,489,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 120.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 60,197 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

