Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells 1,114 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $222,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, December 17th, Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $403,682.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total transaction of $319,262.65.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.79. The company had a trading volume of 807,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.97 and its 200 day moving average is $269.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 261.27 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.43.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

