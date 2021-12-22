Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Inspirit Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 44,369,725 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Inspirit Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirit Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.