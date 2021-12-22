Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,134,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,184 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Intel worth $273,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.