Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stake Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 145.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,717.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,341,640 shares of company stock valued at $97,534,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.69 and a one year high of $81.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

