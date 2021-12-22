InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Gap Up to $70.02

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.02, but opened at $71.87. InterDigital shares last traded at $71.87, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 728.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 40.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in InterDigital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

