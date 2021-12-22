International Corona Capital (CVE:IC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Corona Capital Corp. (CVE:IC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.04. International Corona Capital shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$2.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About International Corona Capital (CVE:IC)

International Corona Capital Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGM). It holds interests in two exploration stage mineral properties comprising Retty Lake copper-nickel-PGM and Schefferville Gold properties located in the Schefferville area of Quebec, Canada.

