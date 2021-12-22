International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Short Interest Update

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,100 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 180,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.45 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.63. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THM shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Tower Hill Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 199,256 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,955,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 184,558 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.