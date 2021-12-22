Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $24.39

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $24.39 or 0.00050286 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.65 billion and $371.12 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.48 or 0.08117534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,533.49 or 1.00082433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00073236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.53 or 0.01098146 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,657,518 coins and its circulating supply is 190,777,134 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars.

