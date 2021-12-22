Internet Computer Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $23.74 or 0.00048427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.53 billion and $243.23 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00054391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.49 or 0.08159322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,039.06 or 1.00044208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00073169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.24 or 0.01091942 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,656,703 coins and its circulating supply is 190,699,198 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

