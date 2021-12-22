Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.20

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.20 and traded as low as C$16.60. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.74, with a volume of 515,059 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

